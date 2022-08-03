National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 58.75% Upside

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is -41.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCMI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 47.53% and 44.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock -30.11% off its SMA200. NCMI registered -51.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.50%.

The stock witnessed a 75.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.00%, and is 43.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $124.77M and $145.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -58.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.04M, and float is at 73.52M with Short Float at 4.43%.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Felenstein Scott D,the company’sPresident – Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Felenstein Scott D sold 381 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $0.94 per share for a total of $358.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

National CineMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Lesinski Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $2.97 per share for $44791.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the NCMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Felenstein Scott D (President – Sales & Marketing) disposed off 7,030 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $20879.0. The insider now directly holds 188,926 shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) that is trading -7.16% down over the past 12 months and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is -17.33% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -3.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.