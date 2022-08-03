Parsons Corporation (PSN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PSN Stock Is Going Next

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is 26.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.25 and a high of $43.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.56, the stock is 3.19% and 6.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 17.20% off its SMA200. PSN registered 10.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.12%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.58. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.50% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.77M, and float is at 103.05M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $33.40 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Parsons Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Smith Carey A. (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $30.93 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68253.0 shares of the PSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Kolloway Michael Richard () acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $31.74 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 30,389 shares of Parsons Corporation (PSN).

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 8.24% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 16.42% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 32.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.