PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Track to Reach $63.50 in a Year

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is -24.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.53 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $54.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.35% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.66% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.65, the stock is 5.26% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -7.46% off its SMA200. PFSI registered -18.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.75.

The stock witnessed a 15.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.94%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 6308 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.56. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.65% and -26.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.83M, and float is at 32.35M with Short Float at 8.98%.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAZZELLA JOSEPH F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MAZZELLA JOSEPH F sold 6,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $50.29 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that MAZZELLA JOSEPH F (Director) sold a total of 11,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $50.29 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, MAZZELLA JOSEPH F (Director) disposed off 7,697 shares at an average price of $50.10 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 112,334 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).