Positives for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) as stock gains in recent trading

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is -29.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.33 and a high of $69.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.87% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.87% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.10, the stock is -1.21% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. MHO registered -31.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.46%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1657 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.98 and Fwd P/E is 2.65. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.46% and -36.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.40% this year.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.42M, and float is at 27.62M with Short Float at 4.10%.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H,the company’sChairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $46.82 per share for a total of $37453.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83492.0 shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $46.57 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84292.0 shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, TRAEGER NORMAN L (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $66.01 for $66010.0. The insider now directly holds 15,531 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading -24.13% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -23.14% lower over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -35.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.