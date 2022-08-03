Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is -10.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.26 and a high of $110.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POWI stock was last observed hovering at around $82.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.66% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.87, the stock is 7.13% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. POWI registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.68%.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.11%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $711.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 20.86. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.21% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Power Integrations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.70% this year.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.24M, and float is at 57.51M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barsan Radu,the company’sVP of Technology, Engineering. SEC filings show that Barsan Radu sold 21,223 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $1.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40881.0 shares.

Power Integrations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Yee Yang Chiah (VP, Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 1,369 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $77.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25797.0 shares of the POWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Matthews David MH (VP of Product Development) disposed off 6,168 shares at an average price of $83.84 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 112,025 shares of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI).

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 50.30% up over the past 12 months and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) that is -13.64% lower over the same period.