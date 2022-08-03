Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) on Track to Reach $11.50 in a Year

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) is -60.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 63.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is -8.50% and -25.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -49.80% off its SMA200. RGTI registered -58.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.20%.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.33%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $441.00M and $8.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.92% and -68.16% from its 52-week high.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Top Institutional Holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harburn Mike,the company’sSVP, Fabrication Ops. Hardware. SEC filings show that Harburn Mike sold 2,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $4.56 per share for a total of $12348.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Danis Richard (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 4,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $4.56 per share for $19125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the RGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Rigetti Chad (President and CEO) disposed off 49,824 shares at an average price of $4.56 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 10,162,686 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI).