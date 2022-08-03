Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Is Down -74.94% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) is -74.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 79.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -7.57% and -8.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.22% at the moment leaves the stock -59.78% off its SMA200. SYRS registered -82.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.74%.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.10%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $57.13M and $24.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.68% and -85.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.00%).

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.06M, and float is at 59.69M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Eric R,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Eric R sold 2,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $3.47 per share for a total of $7655.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -48.86% down over the past 12 months.