The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is -5.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.59 and a high of $33.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.87, the stock is 8.86% and 17.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -7.50% off its SMA200. TBBK registered 1.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.95%.

The stock witnessed a 18.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $221.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.88% and -28.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.10% this year.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.12M, and float is at 53.90M with Short Float at 2.52%.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caesar Erika R,the company’sMD Assistant GC, CDO. SEC filings show that Caesar Erika R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $32.20 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19877.0 shares.

The Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that BRADLEY MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $24.45 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49884.0 shares of the TBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Kozlowski Damian (CEO and President) disposed off 168,900 shares at an average price of $23.13 for $3.91 million. The insider now directly holds 566,311 shares of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading 17.72% up over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 7.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.