These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is -31.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.51 and a high of $125.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTH stock was last observed hovering at around $88.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.2% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.13% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.58% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.91, the stock is -0.22% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock -11.78% off its SMA200. MTH registered -23.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.22.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has around 1773 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $5.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.49 and Fwd P/E is 3.80. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.23% and -32.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meritage Homes Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 35.99M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lord Phillippe,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lord Phillippe sold 1,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $94.39 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30351.0 shares.

Meritage Homes Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that AX PETER L (Director) sold a total of 5,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $98.86 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15029.0 shares of the MTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Lord Phillippe (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 24,778 shares at an average price of $101.48 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 31,462 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH).

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -31.65% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -23.14% lower over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is -38.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.