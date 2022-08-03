Things appear to be looking up for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) is -33.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.74 and a high of $25.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRDG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.56, the stock is 6.99% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29355.0 and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -14.00% off its SMA200. BRDG registered 4.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.01.

The stock witnessed a 12.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.06%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $763.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.52% and -35.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (184.60%).

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.70% this year.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Top Institutional Holders

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.