Things appear to be looking up for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.80 and a high of $111.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JACK stock was last observed hovering at around $70.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.86% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.88% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.77, the stock is 11.64% and 10.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. JACK registered -34.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.27%.

The stock witnessed a 22.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.26%, and is 13.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.18 and Fwd P/E is 10.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.14% and -36.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.30%).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack in the Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.23M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DARDEN TONY J,the company’sSVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that DARDEN TONY J sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $57.42 per share for a total of $3101.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3134.0 shares.

Jack in the Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that HARRIS DARIN S (DIRECTOR & CEO) sold a total of 743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $57.42 per share for $42663.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36778.0 shares of the JACK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Piano Steven (SVP – CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) disposed off 173 shares at an average price of $83.02 for $14362.0. The insider now directly holds 4,190 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -24.06% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is -44.34% lower over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 8.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.