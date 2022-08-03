VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -48.66% Change This Year

VerifyMe Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) is -48.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 79.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -8.79% and -23.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21207.0 and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -45.05% off its SMA200. VRME registered -58.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.17.

The stock witnessed a -29.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.20%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.51% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $12.57M and $0.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.77. Distance from 52-week low is 10.88% and -61.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VerifyMe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.00% this year.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.18M, and float is at 6.56M with Short Float at 4.25%.

VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at VerifyMe Inc. (VRME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLER MARSHALL S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GELLER MARSHALL S bought 402 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $913.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

VerifyMe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that GELLER MARSHALL S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $2.34 per share for $4680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the VRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, GELLER MARSHALL S (Director) acquired 2,300 shares at an average price of $2.64 for $6072.0. The insider now directly holds 204,145 shares of VerifyMe Inc. (VRME).