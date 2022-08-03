What should you know before buying stock in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.08 and a high of $79.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.17% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 45.91% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.98, the stock is 22.99% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -17.80% off its SMA200. PLL registered -16.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.84%.

The stock witnessed a 28.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.40%, and is 19.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.31% and -42.52% from its 52-week high.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Top Institutional Holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armstrong Jeffrey T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Armstrong Jeffrey T. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $38.27 per share for a total of $95670.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33969.0 shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Phillips Keith D. (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $50.07 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Phillips Keith D. (President and CEO) disposed off 3,837 shares at an average price of $47.87 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 96,051 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL).