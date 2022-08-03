Why MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is -22.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $376.41 and a high of $679.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $476.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $507.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.51% off the consensus price target high of $546.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $440.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $477.69, the stock is 9.32% and 12.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -7.28% off its SMA200. MSCI registered -21.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.90%.

The stock witnessed a 14.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 4513 employees, a market worth around $36.19B and $2.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.15 and Fwd P/E is 37.47. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -29.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSCI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.92M, and float is at 78.02M with Short Float at 1.09%.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crum Scott A,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Crum Scott A sold 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $508.80 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32408.0 shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Pettit CD Baer (President & COO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $599.32 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Gutowski Robert J. (General Counsel) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $646.04 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 14,544 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.63% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -0.28% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -23.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.