Why should you keep an eye on Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)?

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) is -7.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $21.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.38% off the consensus price target high of $112.11 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -171.46% lower than the price target low of $4.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 17.54% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -10.63% off its SMA200. BMA registered -2.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.70%.

The stock witnessed a 12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.43%, and is 19.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.94% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has around 8728 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.67 and Fwd P/E is 3.29. Distance from 52-week low is 34.12% and -38.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Macro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.94M, and float is at 62.29M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) that is -18.82% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -34.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.