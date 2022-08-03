Why should you keep an eye on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB)?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is 0.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.40 and a high of $80.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PB stock was last observed hovering at around $74.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.17% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -15.71% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.90, the stock is 4.00% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. PB registered 8.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.48%.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.64%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has around 3704 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.16M, and float is at 88.28M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisk George A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fisk George A. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $70.38 per share for a total of $77418.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92511.0 shares.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Fisk George A. (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $69.50 per share for $83400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93611.0 shares of the PB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, TIMANUS H E JR (Chairman) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $65.60 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 1.53% up over the past 12 months and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) that is 21.00% higher over the same period. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is -7.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.