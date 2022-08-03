Why The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is -42.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.97 and a high of $113.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLCE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.36% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.90, the stock is 8.64% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.25% off its SMA200. PLCE registered -47.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.61.

The stock witnessed a 19.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.73%, and is 15.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $573.75M and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.27. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.90%).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 231.20% this year.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.62M, and float is at 12.62M with Short Float at 17.43%.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BACHMAN JOHN E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BACHMAN JOHN E. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $57750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20182.0 shares.

The Children’s Place Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that ALUTTO JOSEPH A (Director) sold a total of 6,115 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $48.50 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37899.0 shares of the PLCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, BACHMAN JOHN E. (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $48.83 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 18,682 shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -19.21% down over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -67.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.