Will Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) is 76.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.06 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARIS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.87, the stock is 23.58% and 22.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 8.08% at the moment leaves the stock 44.94% off its SMA200. ARIS registered a gain of 97.67% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 36.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.37%, and is 16.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $254.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.34% and 3.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.30% this year.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.85M, and float is at 21.05M with Short Float at 10.15%.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLONNETTA JOSEPH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COLONNETTA JOSEPH bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $17.87 per share for a total of $89358.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12693.0 shares.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that COY DEBRA (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $13.00 per share for $19500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the ARIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Schroer Brenda R (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 15,384 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 15,384 shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS).

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ConocoPhillips (COP) that is trading 73.34% up over the past 12 months and Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -15.80% lower over the same period. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -9.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.