Will Mercer International Inc. (MERC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is 25.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $17.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MERC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.48% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 2.34% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.75% off its SMA200. MERC registered 31.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.87.

The stock witnessed a 13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has around 2415 employees, a market worth around $998.56M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.94 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.77% and -12.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 796.20% this year.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.10M, and float is at 40.34M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLOGG PETER R,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG PETER R bought 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $42900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Mercer International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that KELLOGG PETER R (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $12.76 per share for $98252.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the MERC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Heine Eric Xavier (VP,Sales,Marketing&Logistics) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $10.76 for $32280.0. The insider now directly holds 40,268 shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) that is 73.32% higher over the past 12 months.