Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) is -3.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AERI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.80, the stock is -12.73% and -2.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -16.77% off its SMA200. AERI registered -55.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$41.47.

The stock witnessed a -19.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.68%, and is -10.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has around 376 employees, a market worth around $360.40M and $201.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.37% and -60.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.52M, and float is at 42.26M with Short Float at 8.85%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 10 times.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) that is trading -10.15% down over the past 12 months and Insmed Incorporated (INSM) that is -9.48% lower over the same period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is -25.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.