Analysts suggest POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) could spike 66.3% in a year

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is 38.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $11.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.3% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 44.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is -0.99% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 7.21% off its SMA200. PNT registered -11.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.08%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 82.35% and -33.87% from its 52-week high.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.90% this year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.12M, and float is at 74.00M with Short Float at 15.55%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FLESHNER NEIL E.,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that FLESHNER NEIL E. sold 564,204 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $7.51 per share for a total of $4.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.02 million shares.