Analysts suggest Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) could spike 86.31% in a year

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ: PSNYW) is -53.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNYW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 82.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -4.79% and -11.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -40.21% off its SMA200. PSNYW registered -12.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.23.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.76%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $1.13B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -74.57% from its 52-week high.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 0.11%.