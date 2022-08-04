AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is -25.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -1.23% and 0.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -22.84% off its SMA200. AQB registered -67.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.87%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $112.46M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.05% and -69.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.00M, and float is at 70.20M with Short Float at 3.06%.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stern Michael K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stern Michael K bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $24000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that KIRK ALANA (Director) sold a total of 12,880,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $2.10 per share for $27.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.0 shares of the AQB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, KIRK RANDAL J (10% Owner) disposed off 12,880,000 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $27.05 million. The insider now directly holds 6 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB).

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -88.45% down over the past 12 months.