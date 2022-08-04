Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 95.06% Upside

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is -78.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 83.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -0.85% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -70.27% off its SMA200. AQST registered -74.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 16.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.83%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 9.68% over the month.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $42.51M and $52.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.60% and -86.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (170.20%).

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.80% this year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.47M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boyd Peter E.,the company’sSVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech. SEC filings show that Boyd Peter E. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $4050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59532.0 shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BRAENDER LORI J (General Counsel) bought a total of 13,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.96 per share for $13211.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38761.0 shares of the AQST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Boyd Peter E. (SVP-Bus. Process & Info. Tech.) acquired 2,293 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $2201.0. The insider now directly holds 54,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST).