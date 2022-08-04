Are we looking at the next big move in Atlas Corp. (ATCO)?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is -16.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.71% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.57% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.82, the stock is 8.29% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -12.31% off its SMA200. ATCO registered -10.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.16%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.74% and -28.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.80% this year.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.02M, and float is at 186.24M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.