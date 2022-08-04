Are we looking at the next big move in AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)?

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) is -15.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $10.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is 10.41% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -10.42% off its SMA200. AVPT registered -49.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.15.

The stock witnessed a 14.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.17%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has around 1934 employees, a market worth around $961.06M and $203.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.25. Profit margin for the company is -32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.86% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.83M, and float is at 113.89M with Short Float at 6.14%.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wu Sophia,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Wu Sophia sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

AvePoint Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Jiang Tianyi (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $6.43 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AVPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Wu Sophia (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $7.03 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 109,499 shares of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT).