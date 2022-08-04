Belden Inc. (BDC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is 2.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.89 and a high of $68.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDC stock was last observed hovering at around $64.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.68% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.16, the stock is 11.29% and 18.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock 15.63% off its SMA200. BDC registered 36.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 27.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.39%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Belden Inc. (BDC) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.24% and -2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Belden Inc. (BDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Belden Inc. (BDC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Belden Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.81M, and float is at 43.45M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Belden Inc. (BDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chand Ashish,the company’sEVP, Industrial Automation. SEC filings show that Chand Ashish bought 9,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $50.36 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55772.0 shares.

Belden Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that KLEIN JONATHAN C (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $54.77 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13398.0 shares of the BDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Chand Ashish (EVP, Industrial Automation) acquired 4,345 shares at an average price of $57.42 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 41,747 shares of Belden Inc. (BDC).

Belden Inc. (BDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -6.33% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 4.80% higher over the same period. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -26.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.