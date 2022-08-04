Check out this: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) could be on the verge of a big rally

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) is -68.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $8.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATNF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 9.96% and 1.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -55.77% off its SMA200. ATNF registered -83.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.29.

The stock witnessed a 35.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.27%, and is 10.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.43% and -86.29% from its 52-week high.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 22.08M with Short Float at 4.08%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vu Quan Anh,the company’sCOO / Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Vu Quan Anh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $31840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

180 Life Sciences Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Pamir Ozan (Interim CFO) bought a total of 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $3.87 per share for $14706.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76408.0 shares of the ATNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Marrone Pamela G (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $4100.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF).