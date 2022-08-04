Check out this: PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) could be on the verge of a big rally

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) is -3.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.42 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.79% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.81, the stock is 13.58% and 17.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 10.20% off its SMA200. PGTI registered -2.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 21.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.43%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12 and Fwd P/E is 12.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.44% and -8.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PGT Innovations Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.83M, and float is at 57.13M with Short Float at 2.24%.

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hershberger Rodney,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hershberger Rodney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $44100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.37 million shares.

PGT Innovations Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Keller Robert Andrew (Sr. V.P. of Cust. Str & Innov.) sold a total of 4,746 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $21.95 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54904.0 shares of the PGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Hershberger Rodney (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $19.03 for $38060.0. The insider now directly holds 1,370,638 shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI).

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) that is trading -22.36% down over the past 12 months and Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) that is -37.86% lower over the same period. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.