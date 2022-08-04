CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) – The 68.75% Upside Potential Remains

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) is 37.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRMD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.85% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 67.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is 28.36% and 60.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 40.59% off its SMA200. CRMD registered 5.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 44.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.08%, and is 15.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $247.31M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 136.29% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CorMedix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.25M, and float is at 38.25M with Short Float at 5.25%.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaplan Myron,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kaplan Myron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $18900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

CorMedix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Todisco Joseph (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.38 per share for $33800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the CRMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, David Matthew T (Interim CEO and CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $4500.0. The insider now directly holds 3,150 shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD).