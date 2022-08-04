Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) – The 81.33% Upside Potential Remains

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is 18.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.33% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 9.50% and 43.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 23.81% off its SMA200. GSMG registered -36.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 64.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.80%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $94.99M and $151.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.26 and Fwd P/E is 2.92. Distance from 52-week low is 147.04% and -56.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.38M, and float is at 16.78M with Short Float at 0.39%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.