Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) up 169.51% since start of the year

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is 169.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNRG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -65.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -65.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is 4.49% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 70.66% off its SMA200. HNRG registered 132.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 29.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.37%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $213.29M and $259.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.17% and -13.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.79M, and float is at 21.48M with Short Float at 6.72%.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading 106.43% up over the past 12 months and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) that is 201.17% higher over the same period.