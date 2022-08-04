HMN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Now

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is -13.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.60 and a high of $42.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.29% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.33, the stock is -5.01% and -9.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -14.45% off its SMA200. HMN registered -14.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a -13.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.70%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.87. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -22.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.90M, and float is at 40.78M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharpe Matthew P.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Sharpe Matthew P. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $34.43 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74386.0 shares.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that McClure Beverley J. (Director) sold a total of 525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $38.07 per share for $19987.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21279.0 shares of the HMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, BRADLEY THOMAS A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.96 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN).

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -11.97% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 20.53% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 8.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.