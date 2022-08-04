Is Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) a good stock to buy now?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is 3.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $244.75 and a high of $350.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $327.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.88% off the consensus price target high of $390.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -64.03% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $328.06, the stock is 9.21% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 8.15% off its SMA200. MOH registered 18.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.66.

The stock witnessed a 17.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $17.76B and $30.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.56 and Fwd P/E is 16.58. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.04% and -6.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.80M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOYS JAMES,the company’sEVP, Health Plan Services. SEC filings show that WOYS JAMES sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $328.11 per share for a total of $8.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37810.0 shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that WOLF DALE B (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $327.99 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11824.0 shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, ROMNEY RONNA (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $307.94 for $61588.0. The insider now directly holds 16,657 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 13.23% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 33.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.