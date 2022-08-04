Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) is -1.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.62 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.82, the stock is 0.14% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21694.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.70% off its SMA200. OPA registered 1.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.61%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.08% over the week and 0.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 61.76. Distance from 52-week low is 2.08% and -3.44% from its 52-week high.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 20.00M with Short Float at 0.06%.