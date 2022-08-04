MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) down -30.23% since start of the year

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is -30.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.65 and a high of $181.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $116.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.57% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.17% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.47% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.52, the stock is 13.51% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -12.42% off its SMA200. MKSI registered -22.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.02.

The stock witnessed a 25.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.44%, and is 8.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.41B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.15% and -32.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MKS Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.40% this year.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.60M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 3.00%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CANNONE PETER III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CANNONE PETER III bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $120.06 per share for a total of $30014.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3142.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that COLELLA GERARD G (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $117.51 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99017.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Mora Elizabeth (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $149.99 for $44997.0. The insider now directly holds 14,548 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -20.10% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -14.67% lower over the same period. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is -48.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.