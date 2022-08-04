Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) is -3.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STIM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is 14.83% and 27.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. STIM registered -42.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 29.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.40%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $111.84M and $57.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.68% and -60.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.90%).

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neuronetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.60M, and float is at 25.72M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furlong Stephen,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Furlong Stephen sold 13,321 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 25 at a price of $3.54 per share for a total of $47156.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Neuronetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Sullivan Keith J (President and CEO) sold a total of 63,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $3.72 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the STIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW (Sr. VP, GC, CCO and Secretary) disposed off 2,746 shares at an average price of $3.60 for $9886.0. The insider now directly holds 356,388 shares of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM).