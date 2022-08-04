Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $20.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OEC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.22% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.43, the stock is 7.81% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. OEC registered -3.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a 15.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.06%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has around 1475 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.38 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 647.40% this year.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.88M, and float is at 59.90M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glajch Jeffrey,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Glajch Jeffrey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $16.87 per share for a total of $84349.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Glajch Jeffrey (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $17.03 per share for $85165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the OEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, SMITH DAN F (Director) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $15.07 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 58,497 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -4.65% down over the past 12 months and Methanex Corporation (MEOH) that is 5.04% higher over the same period.