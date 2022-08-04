Personalis Inc. (PSNL) – The 68.0% Upside Potential Remains

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is -68.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.13 and a high of $23.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.48, the stock is 13.65% and 15.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 10.07% at the moment leaves the stock -53.38% off its SMA200. PSNL registered -77.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 20.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.76%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 325 employees, a market worth around $218.53M and $79.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.13% and -80.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.80%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.00M, and float is at 44.73M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chen Richard,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Richard sold 632 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $2471.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Tachibana Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $3.91 per share for $2471.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Chen Richard (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,565 shares at an average price of $3.29 for $5149.0. The insider now directly holds 146,488 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 40.69% higher over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -55.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.