Positives for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) as stock gains in recent trading

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is -14.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.08 and a high of $32.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.63, the stock is 0.17% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -12.96% off its SMA200. PETS registered -27.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.78.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $454.23M and $264.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.70 and Fwd P/E is 19.66. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.34% and -33.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.21M, and float is at 20.10M with Short Float at 26.34%.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -17.48% down over the past 12 months and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) that is -73.79% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 20.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.