Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.62% Change This Year

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is -0.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.68 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRGS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.47% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.97, the stock is 5.64% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 1.71% off its SMA200. PRGS registered 4.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.32%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has around 2103 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $581.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -11.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progress Software Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.58M, and float is at 42.76M with Short Float at 6.37%.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Yogesh K,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gupta Yogesh K sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $46.58 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Progress Software Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Gupta Yogesh K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $47.28 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80000.0 shares of the PRGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Gupta Yogesh K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.62 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 85,000 shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -13.78% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 11.62% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -3.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.