Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FRBK Stock Is Going Next

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is -2.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRBK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.78% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is -1.68% and -8.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.84% off its SMA200. FRBK registered -2.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a -6.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.08%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $215.81M and $147.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.05% and -36.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.90% this year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.90M, and float is at 41.30M with Short Float at 17.81%.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neilon Jay M,the company’sChief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Neilon Jay M sold 3,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $5.06 per share for a total of $17078.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60125.0 shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Logue Andrew J (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $5.06 per share for $13819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56645.0 shares of the FRBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Neilon Jay M (Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $4.97 for $74550.0. The insider now directly holds 63,500 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK).

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) that is trading -0.93% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -3.08% lower over the same period. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is 1.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.