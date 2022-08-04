Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) on Track to Reach $50.00 in a Year

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) is -35.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.55 and a high of $33.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.36% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 35.54% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.47, the stock is 3.33% and 15.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.56% off its SMA200. STOK registered -44.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.09.

The stock witnessed a 9.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.81%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $630.87M and $3.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.07% and -53.21% from its 52-week high.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.70% this year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.45M, and float is at 36.77M with Short Float at 15.89%.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Huw M.,the company’sCOO & CBO. SEC filings show that Nash Huw M. sold 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $23.07 per share for a total of $87666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Nash Huw M. (COO & CBO) sold a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.44 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the STOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Nash Huw M. (COO & CBO) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $47500.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is trading -11.57% down over the past 12 months.