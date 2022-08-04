Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) is -50.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $12.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGHC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $7.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.46% off the consensus price target high of $10.55 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.45% higher than the price target low of $7.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is 11.63% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -42.18% off its SMA200. SGHC registered -50.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 12.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.30%, and is 24.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.42. Distance from 52-week low is 25.90% and -60.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.32M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 4.67%.