These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is -8.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $26.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.94, the stock is 2.84% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.14% off its SMA200. NTST registered -20.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.87.

The stock witnessed a 9.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.10%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $68.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 227.61 and Fwd P/E is 108.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.37% and -22.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.14M, and float is at 47.75M with Short Float at 7.71%.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zeigler Robin McBride,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zeigler Robin McBride sold 1,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $21.36 per share for a total of $33386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3363.0 shares.

NETSTREIT Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Wittman Lori (Director) sold a total of 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.36 per share for $31656.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6454.0 shares of the NTST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Everett Heidi (Director) disposed off 1,516 shares at an average price of $21.36 for $32382.0. The insider now directly holds 3,297 shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -5.46% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is 0.81% higher over the same period. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) is -8.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.