These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) is -14.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.75 and a high of $106.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SXT stock was last observed hovering at around $86.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.84% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.24% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.28, the stock is 3.48% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -2.48% off its SMA200. SXT registered -2.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 6.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.92%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) has around 3844 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.29 and Fwd P/E is 23.26. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.23% and -19.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.87M, and float is at 41.62M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Insider Activity

A total of 144 insider transactions have happened at Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 131 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winder Investment Pte Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 18,796 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $86.78 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.3 million shares.

Sensient Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Winder Investment Pte Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 16,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $85.36 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.29 million shares of the SXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Winder Investment Pte Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 26,723 shares at an average price of $83.82 for $2.24 million. The insider now directly holds 6,248,847 shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT).

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -16.46% down over the past 12 months and Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) that is 27.36% higher over the same period. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is -15.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.