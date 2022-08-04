Things appear to be looking up for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.47 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KREF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.64% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.12, the stock is 3.63% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.91% off its SMA200. KREF registered -9.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.88%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.09% and -18.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.60% this year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.55M, and float is at 58.43M with Short Float at 2.87%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $82.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 million shares.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that KKR REFT Holdings L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.51 per share for $82.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 million shares of the KREF stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is trading -27.20% down over the past 12 months and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is 1.42% higher over the same period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -7.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.