TTCF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Now

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -57.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $25.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is 3.70% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -43.18% off its SMA200. TTCF registered -66.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of N/A.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.05%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $562.36M and $232.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -73.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.90%).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.10% this year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.24M, and float is at 45.08M with Short Float at 32.07%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.