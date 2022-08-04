W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GWW Stock Is Going Next

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is 4.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $391.16 and a high of $553.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWW stock was last observed hovering at around $540.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.42% off the consensus price target high of $642.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -28.68% lower than the price target low of $422.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $543.02, the stock is 12.41% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 11.65% off its SMA200. GWW registered 21.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.15.

The stock witnessed a 19.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.20%, and is 11.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has around 22700 employees, a market worth around $24.89B and $13.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.04 and Fwd P/E is 18.76. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.82% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W.W. Grainger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.40% this year.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.10M, and float is at 46.19M with Short Float at 2.61%.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomson Laurie R,the company’sVP, Controller. SEC filings show that Thomson Laurie R sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $541.44 per share for a total of $29238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1874.0 shares.

W.W. Grainger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Robbins Paige K (Sr. VP) sold a total of 2,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $500.03 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11996.0 shares of the GWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Thomson Laurie R (VP, Controller) disposed off 276 shares at an average price of $492.05 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,928 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -17.11% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -7.70% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 0.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.