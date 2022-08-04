Why Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) is -31.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.43% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -1.85% and -16.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -35.40% off its SMA200. USAS registered -58.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.34.

The stock witnessed a -17.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.04%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.11. Distance from 52-week low is 21.95% and -60.66% from its 52-week high.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.70% this year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.